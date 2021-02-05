Structure fire engulfs Awendaw mobile home

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) on Friday responded to a structure fire in a double-wide mobile home.

Crews arrived to the 1100 block of Jenkins Hill Road shortly before 9:00 p.m. and found the home “well involved in fire.”

As of 9:26 p.m., AMFD reported that the bulk of the fire was under control.

One minor injury was reported.

Crews on scene 1131 Jenkins Hill road of Hwy 17 for a Structure Fire double wide mobile home well involved In fire pic.twitter.com/LkiHlK0urg — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) February 6, 2021

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.