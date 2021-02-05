Structure fire engulfs Awendaw mobile home

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) on Friday responded to a structure fire in a double-wide mobile home.
Crews arrived to the 1100 block of Jenkins Hill Road shortly before 9:00 p.m. and found the home “well involved in fire.”
As of 9:26 p.m., AMFD reported that the bulk of the fire was under control.
One minor injury was reported.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.