Structure fire engulfs Awendaw mobile home

Charleston County News

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) on Friday responded to a structure fire in a double-wide mobile home.

Crews arrived to the 1100 block of Jenkins Hill Road shortly before 9:00 p.m. and found the home “well involved in fire.”

As of 9:26 p.m., AMFD reported that the bulk of the fire was under control.

One minor injury was reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.

