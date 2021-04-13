Structure fire engulfs Mount Pleasant townhome

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) on Tuesday responded to a structure fire at a townhome on the 900 block of Sea Gull Drive.

According to MPFD, the call came in around 7:42 p.m. Units arrived five minutes later to find the two-story building fully involved, with flames venting from the structure.

A spokesperson for MPFD said that the impacted unit was apartment B in building D.

The fire was under control by 8:08 p.m., but crews remained on scene as of 8:30 p.m.

The Red Cross is on standby to assist anyone displaced by the fire. It is currently unclear how many people were impacted.

No injuries were reported as of Tuesday evening. MPFD has not yet determined the cause of the fire.