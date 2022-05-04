CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested a student in connection with multiple April 25 fights at Septima P. Clark Academy.

Arielle Zellous (18) was arrested on six charges, including resisting arrest, assault and battery third degree, and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to affidavits, deputies arrived after multiple fights were reported at the school. Social media footage and surveillance camera footage indicated that Zellous “provided aid in the facilitation of two separate fights which took place in the boy’s restroom.”

Zellous reportedly stood in the hallway and acted as a lookout, warning the students fighting when a teacher approached.

She then “was in two separate fights with the same mutual offender.”

Zellous also struck a deputy three times while he was trying to break up the fight and detain her.