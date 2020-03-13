Student at Deer Park Middle School in custody after bringing handgun to school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A student at Deer Park Middle School in North Charleston is in custody after bringing a firearm to school on Thursday.

According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), officers were contacted by school officials regarding a Snapchat photo of the student holding a handgun on the school bus.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were dispatched to the student’s residence, where they were informed by the student’s stepfather that his handgun was missing from the safe.

The student then told officials that the handgun was in his backpack at his friend’s house. Deputies retrieved the gun, then met with NCPD back at the student’s house, where both the student and the gun were taken into custody.

The student is currently being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.