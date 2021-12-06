Student to be charged after loaded gun found at North Charleston High School

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday announced that a student at North Charleston High School will face charges after bringing a loaded weapon to school.

A spokesperson for Charleston County School District (CCSD) confirmed that officials received a tip about a suspicious backpack and called NCPD.

While looking inside the bag to try and identify its owner, a loaded gun was found. A school resource officer investigated and determined that the bag belonged to a 14-year-old student.

The student is being charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

CCSD said that the school was not placed on lockdown at any point because no direct threat was made, and officials did not believe anyone was in danger at any time as they were able to contain the situation.

