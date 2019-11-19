Student charged after making threats, causing a disturbance at West Ashley High School

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A student at West Ashley High School has been charged after causing a disturbance and making threats in the assistant principal’s office.

According to a police report, Assistant Principal Charise Meriwether was advising a student of his punishment for violating the school’s progressive discipline plan when the incident occurred.

Meriwether told the school resource officer that when handing the student paperwork showing the information, the student threw it back on her desk and said, “get the [expletive] out of my face,” before angrily pacing around the office refusing to leave.

The report shows Meriwether advised the student he was making her nervous to which he stated, “Good. I hope I am making you nervous.”

After several minutes, the student agreed to leave with a student concern specialist who later told investigators the student made additional remarks regarding the situation in the hallway.

“I will [expletive] her up. I am not afraid to go to jail,” the student said according to the report.

Based on statements, it was determined there was enough probable cause to charge the student with making threats and the student was suspended from school until November 22nd.