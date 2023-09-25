NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A student was stabbed with a knife during a fight at Stall High School on Monday afternoon.

The fight happened in a hallway during the lunch hour, according to several witnesses.

In a message to the school community, Stall High School Principal Steve Larson said the EMS transported one student to an area hospital for treatment while another student involved in the fight was quickly detained by law enforcement.

“We believe this situation was connected to an earlier interaction related to one of the individuals involved; this was not random nor a school-wide threat,” said Principal Larson.

“I want to make clear there is absolutely no room for this kind of action at Stall, and we will follow the district’s disciplinary protocol to address this matter thoroughly. At the same time, I ask for your support and patience as the police investigate the situation, address the incident with our district security team, and implement a response plan,” he added.

The district is making support sources and resources available to anyone who needs it.

“In the meantime, the school counseling team and representatives from the district’s Crisis Team are here to support every student and staff member and provide them with whatever they need to process today’s events,” said Larson.

R.B. Stall High School will have an eLearning day on Tuesday, September 26 so that staff can meet and receive protocol and relevant information related to Monday’s fight.

All afterschool activities for Monday, September 25, 2023, and Tuesday, September 26, 2023, are canceled.