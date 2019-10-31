Students disciplined following school ‘prank’ in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A so-called prank at a Lowcountry high school has many raising their eyebrows this week.

Photographs revealed signs reading “whites only” and “colored only” over water fountains at West Ashley High School.

In a statement to News 2, the Charleston County School District called the move an “extremely offensive and distasteful prank done by students.”

The district said those involved are of different races.

School administrators have disciplined the students involved in accordance to district protocol.