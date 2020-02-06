Students, faculty mourn passing of Academic Magnet High School teacher

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and faculty are mourning the loss of an Academic Magnet High School Teacher.

Visitation and memorial services are set for 31-year-old Leigh Snelgrove who died on Monday.

Snelgrove was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, which is an aggressive form of cancer.

“Ms. Snelgrove was beloved by both students and staff,” said Academic Magnet Principal Catherine Spencer. “She will be greatly missed, but even in her short tenure as a Raptor, she has left an unforgettable legacy.”

Visitation goes from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday night at J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Academic Magnet in North Charleston.