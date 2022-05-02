CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently published study ranked Charleston among the top 10 most dog-friendly cities in the country.

The study, conducted by Rover and Zillow, found that Charleston is tenth in the nation when it comes to the fastest growing dog-friendly cities.

Antioch, Tennessee was ranked the number one fastest growing dog-friendly city.

The study also found that the majority of dog owners — 72% — would relocate to better accommodate their dogs. 61% of pet owners said that they had already moved to improve their dog’s happiness and wellbeing.

87% of dog owners reported that they would be willing to pay more for a home that is more pet friendly.

According to the study, an increase in pandemic pet ownership is likely one of the reasons behind the growing concern for pet wellbeing.

Click here to view the full study.