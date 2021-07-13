Study: Charleston has seventh-highest grocery prices in nation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released study by move.org suggests Charleston has the seventh-highest grocery prices in the nation.

The study ranked the monthly cost of basic groceries in each state’s most populous city and found that on average, Americans spend $355.50 per person.

In Charleston, the average monthly food cost per person is $411.29.

Honolulu, Hawaii took the top spot, with the average monthly food cost per person ringing in at $556.76, roughly $200 more than the national average.

Manchester, New Hampshire had the lowest average monthly food cost in the nation at $183.00 per person.