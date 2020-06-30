Study ranks Charleston among top third of best run cities in US

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A study conducted by WalletHub.com evaluated 150 of the largest US cities to determine which local governments are most effectively leading their residents through what has been an incredibly tumultuous start to 2020.

Source: WalletHub

Researchers calculated an “operating efficiency” rank for each city “by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget.” The quality of services score was based on “38 metrics grouped into six service categories, which [were] then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.” Those categories include financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution.

Overall, Charleston ranked 47 out of 150. It ranked much higher in the quality of services category, coming in at number 23. Ranks for each of the individual categories were as follows: financial stability- 18, education-43, health-59, safety-75, economy-74, infrastructure and pollution-28. Charleston ranked 67 in the total budget per capita category.

The number one best run city in the overall category was Nampa, Idaho. Durham and Greensboro, North Carolina ranked number five and 12 overall, respectively.