Sullivan’s Island addresses some problems with parking

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, SC (WCBD) – Over the years Sullivan’s Island has become a popular beach-goers destination.

With all these locals and tourists heading to the water, there’s a couple issues they bring with them.

One is the amount of traffic that’s coming to Sullivan’s Island.

Another is if there should be paid parking.

Beach visitors will often park in the commercial district which requires patrons of the restaurant to park further away.

Council members believe paid parking might be a solution for beach-goers and for businesses alike.

While also bringing revenue to the town.

“The whole concept of paid parking is to some of the expenses associated with the expenses of the visitors who come to Sullivan’s Island we provide police services we provide fire for emergencies and maintenance to clean up the beach and the trash cans every day so those expenses are paid by the tax payers of Sullivan’s Island,” says Andy Benke, a town council member of Sullivan’s Island.

The town says options for paid parking might include meters and mobile friendly ways to pay for parking.

Right now, these ideas and more will continue to be discussed by the town until a final decision is made.