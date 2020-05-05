Sullivan’s Island amends checkpoint hours

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Sullivan’s Island voted on Monday night to reduce access restrictions, changing checkpoint hours to between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., as opposed to the original 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This change will go into effect Tuesday, May 5.

In a statement addressing the change, Sullivan’s Island noted that the ordinance for checkpoints expires May 12, at which point the checkpoints will end, unless further action is taken by Town Council.

Those visiting Sullivan’s Island should still practice social distancing.