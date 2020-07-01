Sullivan’s Island approves ordinance requiring masks

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday morning, Sullivan’s Island Town Council passed Emergency Ordinance 2020-13, requiring the wearing of face coverings in when social distancing is not possible. It is effective immediately, and lasts 60 days unless otherwise noted.

According to the ordinance, masks are required in the following circumstances:

Foodservice establishments (unless patrons are seated)

Retail establishments

“Other” establishments (doctors offices, pharmacies, “any Town of Sullivan’s island owned property or other property within the Town of Sullivan’s Island which is accessible by the public”)

While waiting to enter an establishment

During curbside pickup/delivery

Outdoor spaces, if 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained, including but not limited to Parks/playgrounds Fields Tennis/basketball/paddleball courts Beach access paths



Establishment employees that interact with customers are required to wear masks while working.

Exemptions include:

“While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within six feet”

Those with documented medical/behavioral conditions prohibiting them from wearing masks

Children under two

In private, individual offices

When complying with direction of law enforcement officers

When it is not practical/feasible (ex- when receiving dental services, swimming)

Violations are considered Civil Infractions and are punishable by a fine of up to $100. Each subsequent offense will be treated separately. Warnings will be given to try and gain voluntary compliance.

Businesses that do not require employees to comply will be subject to fines of up to $50, and repeat violators could have their business licenses suspended or revoked.