SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Sullivan’s Island is still in clean-up mode 10 days after a Nor’easter swept through the Lowcountry on Dec. 17.

“It took a lot of damage; erosion and debris washed up,” said Sullivan’s Island town administrator, Andy Benke.

Thomson Park received some of the worst damage, “You couldn’t see the pavement, you couldn’t see the dirt, you couldn’t see where you were walking or what was underneath,” Benke said.

However, the town is not letting the damage dull the island’s spirit.

“After that, a lot of people are stressed, they may have had damage to their property, so it’s always good to get people back outside,” Benke said.

They’ve picked up most of the dead seagrass as the clean-up continues, and the town says the damage is much more than just cosmetic.

“We’re finding that there are some structural damages, all the benches were washed out, the little memorial fort is pretty much destroyed so it’s a little bit of a task for us,” Benke said.

However, they’re hoping to be done sooner rather than later.

“Hope to wrap it up by early next week, the cleanup, and then we have to haul it all to the landfill,” Benke said.

Benke says there’s also some cleanup left to do on the beach.