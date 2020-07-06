Sullivan’s Island home sells for record amount

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A Sullivan’s Island home recently sold for nearly $6.3 million, the highest of the year so far.

Courtesy: Keen Eye Marketing

The sale of the beachfront residence at 1765 Atlantic Avenue was handled by William Means Real Estate; the seller was represented by Sam Moore and the buyer was represented by Paula Yorke.

Drew Grossklaus, Sales Director and East Cooper Broker-in-Charge for William Means, said that the Lowcountry market has seen an uptick in interest from buyers in the Northeast. He said that this indicates “an interest from populous cities, especially for second and vacation homes, in areas like Charleston, Sullivans Island, and Isle of Palms.”

While the $6,290,000 sale represents the highest sale of 2020 so far, it is not the highest sale ever made on the island. In July of 2019, a home at 2619 Bayonne Street sold for $7,350,000.