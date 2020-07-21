Sullivan’s Island is preparing for peak hurricane season

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Peak hurricane season is approaching, and Sullivan’s Island Town Council is making sure its beaches can weather a potential storm.

A study suggests people living on the northeastern side of the island add sand to widen the area between the ocean and their homes.

Researchers confirmed there was a more natural build up of sand on all other areas of the island, possibly due to the reduced beach use because of the pandemic.

A full report will be presented Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. during Sullivan’s Island Town Council.