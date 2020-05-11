Sullivan’s Island lifts checkpoints, effective Monday evening

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In a Town Council meeting on Monday, Sullivan’s Island leaders voted to eliminate island access restrictions, effective 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

The “exercise only” rule on beaches still applies, and chairs, umbrellas, and coolers are prohibited.

Groups should be limited to three people or less, unless immediate family members, and remain at least six feet away from other beachgoers.

Exceptions will be made for those with handicap decals.

A statement from the Town Council said that they are taking “a measured and cautious approach to relaxing restrictions in place which are designed to prevent the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include details on restrictions and a quote provided by a news release from the Town of Sullivan’s Island.