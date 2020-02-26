Paying to park on Sullivan’s Island

Sullivans Island, S.C. – WCBD – Sullivan’s Island Town Council is considering inviting a third-party vendor to oversee new parking operations in town.

Lanier Parking Solutions is the same Atlanta based company that provides parking services to Folly Beach.

The one-year pilot program would require visitors to pay via a kiosk or mobile app which would monitor a vehicle’s parking status by their license plate.

The company offers to park starting at 2 dollars an hour with a ten-dollar maximum.

Parking would be monitored by the Lanier team and not the Sullivans Island Police Department.

The town hopes to have the paid parking program in effect no later than May 1st.

There will be a grace period before citations are issues that currently cost $50.

Sullivan’s Island is currently in the process of assessing road conditions and right-of-ways that may need improvement.

The next step would be to apply for an encroachment permit from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).