Sullivan’s Island Police investigating several larcenies, vehicle thefts

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Police on Sullivan’s Island are investigating a number of crimes including thefts, vehicle break-ins and other suspicious activities.

According to a news release, the first happened on Monday, June 17th when an African American male and a Caucasian female entered a residence in the area of Station 21 and Pettigrew Street.

When confronted by the owners, the release states that the suspects led them to believe they were interested in rental property. Both left immediately but were seen entering a house across the street.

Then, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 19th at least two suspects were seen looking through unlocked vehicles on the island. The report states the suspects located keys inside a Toyota FJ Cruiser but did not take the vehicle.

However, the suspects did locate the keys to a late model Infinity which was driven off the island before dawn.

An investigation is on-going. Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Sullivan’s Island Police Department at 843-883-3198.