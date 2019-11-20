Sullivan’s Island town council members discuss a possible smoke ban on beaches

On Tuesday night, council members from Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms discussed a common topic on their agendas, a smoking ban

People living on the island say they’ve picked up more than 100 cigarette butts in the area.

Many believe smokers are tossing their cigarettes without knowing how toxic they really are.

Led, chromium and even some arsenic are some ingredients found in cigarettes.

On Tuesday, the Isle of Palms town voted in favor of the first reading of a ban.

If the second and third reading passes, this ban will be a law.

Council members say that if this does become a law, there is still more work to be done.

“The plan is to put some effort towards public outreach and education so maybe in the spring when people begin to show up for the beach in greater numbers, we will start the enforcement,” says Andy Benke, the town administrator for Sullivan’s Island.

The second readings for both Isle of Palms and Sullivans Island will take place in December.