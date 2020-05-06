Sullivan’s Island votes to keep access restrictions

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, the Sullivan’s Island Town Council held a Special Meeting to discuss possible changes to access restrictions.

As the neighboring Isle of Palms (IOP) allowed visitors to the island unrestricted for the first time in over a month on Wednesday, Sullivan’s Island voted to stay their course.

Checkpoints will remain in place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at least until May 12, according to Town Council. An additional checkpoint has been added at Breach Inlet to prohibit access to Sullivan’s Island from IOP.

Town Council also stressed that beachgoers should respect all social distancing guidelines set forth in the previous ordinance. There should be no gatherings of three or more people (excluding family members), people should remain six feet apart, and the beach is to be used for “exercise only.”

Off-island residents who have proof of purchase will be allowed to pick up food from island restaurants.