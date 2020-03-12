Sullivans Island woman announces run for Statehouse seat

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Cheryl McMurry Kaynard announced on Wednesday that she is running for the Statehouse.

Kaynard is an attorney and business executive, hoping to fill the seat for House District 112: Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, and Sullivan’s Island.

In a statement, Kaynard said in part: “I’m running for District 112 because our quality of life here East of the Cooper is under assault from over-development. From traffic to schools to conservation, we need a representative who’ll fight to make Columbia listen to us — our residents, our small businesses, our local leaders.”

Kaynard strongly opposes offshore drilling and plans to fight against it in the Statehouse.

She has held many positions, including Chief Counsel to the Federal highway Administration in Washington, D.C., and President/CEO of various for-profit and non-profit corporations.