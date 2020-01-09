Summer Road Project expected to bring traffic relief to Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Charleston County, the Department of Transportation and the Town of Mount Pleasant are working on a project to cut your commute time in half on Highway 41 and 17.

Managers say the completion of this multi-million dollar project will take a few years, but the first part of it is expected to be completed before 2021.

The interim project kicks in summer 2020.

Manager say they’ll looking to minimize road construction as much as possible.

Their idea for this improvement on Joe Rouse Road includes making a few lanes changes.

In addition changing the function of the intersection and the stoplights there.

They say once that’s completed they’d head down to highway 17 and make some changes there as well.

With this summer project, the county is hoping to at least relieve a little bit of traffic on hwy41 corridor.

They say a much bigger project will be completed by 2025–but they think something needs to be done for the time being.

“We recognize the need to get something in place sooner than that so we have identified a project now that will help the am morning rush hour off of 41 getting on to 17 it will cut some travel times in half,” says Cal Oyer, the Construction Project Manager.

Managers did not give a specific date of when work on this road will begin but they do expect it to be completed by the end of summer.