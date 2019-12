SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Fire Department (SFD) succeeded in eliminating a structure fire in just 10 minutes, according to SFD.

On Thursday afternoon, crews were called to a single-story home on W. Doty Ave.

When they arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the structure, according to SFD.

Crews worked quickly, with assistance from Summerville Police Department and Dorchester County Fire and Rescue, to get the fire under control.