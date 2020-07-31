Summerville man arrested on exploitation of a minor charges

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Attorney General’s Office on Friday announced the arrest of Jocqueus Andredeous Wilson (39) on multiple counts related to sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Summerville man was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, after investigators say he solicited child sexual abuse material from a person he believed to be a minor.

He was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center on July 28, and was released on July 29 on a $50,000 bond.

Wilson faces one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree. If convicted on both counts, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

