Summerville mom and daughter wait for COVID-19 test results

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – Two Summerville natives are currently waiting for the results of the COVID-19 test.

Marie Price tells News 2that her mom, Annie, came down with a fever a few weeks ago.

According to Marie, her mom was recovering from the fever, until a few days later when her health worsened.

Doctors told Marie that they couldn’t hear any air moving in her mom’s lungs and discovered pneumonia in them as well.

After being evaluated in the hospital, medical professionals suspected Coronavirus and tested Annie.

At this time, Annie is at home, recovering and isolated.

Marie tells News 2 that she will be isolated herself as well, no matter what the test indicates.

She also encourages others to do the same if they feel unwell.

“Be safe, not only just for your family but also for all the health care providers in the hospital trying to take care of people like my mom or that have the COVID-19.”

Marie and her mom are still waiting on the test results. They are expecting to get them in a few days.