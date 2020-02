MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville woman is wanted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD).

According to MPPD, Serrena Satarra Nelson is wanted for Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, more than $10,000.

Anyone with information on Nelson is asked to contact SPO Harper with MPPD at (843) 884-4176 or aharper@tompsc.com

Anonymous tips can be sent through the MPPD app.