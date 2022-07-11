MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District reported a tree in the roadway of Highway 45 following local storms.

First responders across the Lowcountry worked to maintain roadways Sunday amid severe weather.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for portions of the Lowcountry Sunday evening around 4:00 p.m.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, a tree fell and blocked the roadway on Hwy 45 near Landry Farms Drive.

Crews responded to remove the tree from the road at 7:20 p.m.