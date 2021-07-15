Supply drive underway for Charleston’s First Day Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is working to make sure students are well-prepared for the upcoming school year by coordinating a supply drive ahead of the First Day Festival.
The most needed items are:
- Pens
- Pencils
- Erasers
- Wide-ruled paper
- Wide-ruled composition books
- Two-pocket folders
- Crayons
- Markers
- Colored pencils
- Index cards
- Tissues
- Hand sanitizer
- Glue/glue sticks
- Scissors
Now through August 3, supplies can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Downtown:
- Arthur Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne Street
- St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper Street
- Charleston Gaillard Center, 75 Calhoun Street
- City of Charleston Parks and Recreation offices, 823 Meeting Street
- West Ashley/James Island
- Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Boulevard
- Hindu Temple of Charleston, 1740 Jervey Avenue
- James Island Recreation Center, 1088 Quail Drive
- Daniel Island/North Charleston
- Daniel Island Recreation Center, 160 Fairbanks Drive
- Charleston County Public Service Building, 4045 Bridge View Dr, North Charleston
The supplies will be packed into bags and distributed at the First Day Festival on August 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Charleston Galliard Center and the South Carolina Aquarium.