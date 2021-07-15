Supply drive underway for Charleston’s First Day Festival

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is working to make sure students are well-prepared for the upcoming school year by coordinating a supply drive ahead of the First Day Festival.

The most needed items are:

  • Pens
  • Pencils
  • Erasers
  • Wide-ruled paper
  • Wide-ruled composition books
  • Two-pocket folders
  • Crayons
  • Markers
  • Colored pencils
  • Index cards
  • Tissues
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Glue/glue sticks
  • Scissors

Now through August 3, supplies can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Downtown:
    • Arthur Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne Street
    • St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper Street
    • Charleston Gaillard Center, 75 Calhoun Street
    • City of Charleston Parks and Recreation offices, 823 Meeting Street
  • West Ashley/James Island
    • Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Boulevard
    • Hindu Temple of Charleston, 1740 Jervey Avenue
    • James Island Recreation Center, 1088 Quail Drive
  • Daniel Island/North Charleston
    • Daniel Island Recreation Center, 160 Fairbanks Drive
    • Charleston County Public Service Building, 4045 Bridge View Dr, North Charleston

The supplies will be packed into bags and distributed at the First Day Festival on August 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Charleston Galliard Center and the South Carolina Aquarium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!