Supply drive underway for Charleston’s First Day Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is working to make sure students are well-prepared for the upcoming school year by coordinating a supply drive ahead of the First Day Festival.

The most needed items are:

Pens

Pencils

Erasers

Wide-ruled paper

Wide-ruled composition books

Two-pocket folders

Crayons

Markers

Colored pencils

Index cards

Tissues

Hand sanitizer

Glue/glue sticks

Scissors

Now through August 3, supplies can be dropped off at the following locations:

Downtown: Arthur Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne Street St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper Street Charleston Gaillard Center, 75 Calhoun Street City of Charleston Parks and Recreation offices, 823 Meeting Street

West Ashley/James Island Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Boulevard Hindu Temple of Charleston, 1740 Jervey Avenue James Island Recreation Center, 1088 Quail Drive

Daniel Island/North Charleston Daniel Island Recreation Center, 160 Fairbanks Drive Charleston County Public Service Building, 4045 Bridge View Dr, North Charleston



The supplies will be packed into bags and distributed at the First Day Festival on August 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Charleston Galliard Center and the South Carolina Aquarium.