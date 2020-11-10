Surprise! Charleston woman and her two dogs find gator on her front porch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman received an unexpected visitor Monday in West Ashley’s Grand Oaks Plantation.

Robyn Schnessel said she was working from her home office when her two rescue dogs, Savannah, a Great Pyrenees, and Bruce, a Saint Pyrenees, began furiously barking at the front door.

Provided

She stepped out to see what the commotion was and noticed the reptile at the door. The entire thing was recorded on her Nest doorbell security camera.

“He was on camera for almost 20 minutes before the dog saw him,” said Schnessel. “I froze, honestly, and then freaked out.”

“Very appropriate for 2020,” she said, “It was crazy, scary, and ridiculous all at the same time.”

Schnessel said she called the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources who told her either they could come out, at which they would have to kill the alligator, or she could wait it out.

She chose to wait it out.

Schnessel and her dogs waiting for nearly an hour until the alligator decided to move on.