CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School Board was designated as “ineffective” following a recent comprehensive survey provided to teachers.

The Charleston Teacher Alliance (CTA) provided a leadership survey to just over 700 teachers within the Charleston County School District.

More than 1,000 CCSD teachers are members of CTA.

The survey measured the effectiveness of CCSD’s school board, principals, recruitment, discipline, and curricula.

As of result, five CCSD schools were noted as “leadership at-risk” schools after principals were given feedback on their leadership. 31 schools were designated as effective, 30 rated minimally effective, and 5 rated ineffective.

In addition, 12 schools were rated as “honor roll schools” for principals who exhibit outstanding leadership.

As a whole, CCSD’s school board was rated ineffective based on the following criteria:

Communicating effectively with teachers

Seeking teachers’ input before making important decisions

Making sound educational decisions that give students the best chance to succeed

Valuing teachers

Demonstrating effective leadership

The survey also revealed that teachers think the school district should focus on issues including compensation, class size, discipline and teacher retention, and changes in curricula.