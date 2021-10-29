Survey shows issues teachers are facing in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 800 Charleston County teachers participated in a survey about issues they are dealing with.

The survey, which was organized by the Charleston Teacher Alliance, asked questions across a broad variety of issues. A total of 853 teachers were surveyed between September 30th and October 12th of this year.

83% of teachers are more exhausted this year than last.

66% have considered quitting, retiring, or making this their last year of teaching.

Only 21% said they believe the district values it’s teachers.

Only 40% of middle school and 43% of high school teachers believe they are supported by their school when it comes to discipline.

Only 34% say the number of meetings they must attend each week is at an appropriate level.

“They have to plan 5-6 hours of lesson in about 45 minutes a day. When you take away that planning, with unnecessary meetings, that’s a lot of time you’re taking away from teachers,” said Jody Stallings, Director of the Charleston Teacher Alliance.

Charleston County School Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack and Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait met with members of the Charleston Teacher Alliance this week to discuss the survey results. The district provided News 2 with the following statement:

“The survey results are consistent with feedback we have received this year from teachers, and we are committed to working on these concerns involving teachers to find ways to make positive changes for improvement.”

“I think they’re very responsive to the concerns that we put forth,” said Stallings. “I think we will see some change in that area; I think we will see a lot of these things taken off the plate of teachers and I think we will see things improve.”

You can see data from the teacher study by clicking here.