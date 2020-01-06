Susan G. Komen S.C. to host new event

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Susan G. Komen Foundation (South Carolina) will host a new event- The Promise Tea- on February 2.

The event is to be held at the Edisto Hall at James Island County Park from 2:00-5:00 p.m.

According to the press release, the event will highlight research and celebrate survivors of and those living with metastatic breast cancer.

Komen Funded Researcher, Dr. Paula D. Bos, will speak at the event.

Lucy Spears, who is serving as Interim Executive Director of Komen S.C. said “Far too many receive this devastating diagnosis and we must continue to find ways to fight it. We hope that you will join us on February 2nd and help us get one step closer to a world without breast cancer!”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.KomenSouthCarolina.org or contact the Charleston Komen office at (843) 556-8011.