CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A new garden is set to open in downtown Charleston in memory of Susie Jackson, one of the victims of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting.

The Susie Jackson Freedom Memorial Garden will open to the public on Friday, the seventh anniversary of the tragedy.

Jackson, at 87, was the eldest of the nine congregants killed in the racist attack during Bible study on June 17, 2015.

A beloved member of the church, Jackson is remembered for her love of family and kindness to others. The City of Charleston declared June 18 Susie Jackson Day.

The Memorial Garden is located behind the Charleston County Public Library and runs along Alexander Street, where Jackson lived for more than five decades.

The garden includes a water feature, nine Japanese blueberry trees in honor of the nine lives lost, and five Noisette roses representing each survivor.

The park is accessible by a path from Calhoun Street.

Officials say a formal dedication ceremony will be held once the benches and final plantings are in place.