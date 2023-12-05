CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) released Tuesday new dash camera video from an Oct. 21 pursuit involving Rashard Duncan in the Hollywood-Ravenel area.

The video shows the suspect reaching high speeds and even driving on the wrong side of the highway, eventually ending in a mobile home community where a foot chase ensued.

After Duncan’s arrest and apparent assault by another deputy, the dash camera video – which comes from Charleston County Deputy Alexander Hodge’s patrol vehicle – picked up a conversation with the suspect, believed to be Duncan, while being detained and awaiting EMS to be checked out.

The suspect can be heard admitting to being high after “having some coke” and stating that he wanted to see how fast his rental could go.

He also complained of pain on the side of his face. Duncan was punched several times with a closed fist by another Charleston County deputy – James Carter – following the pursuit.

The deputy is heard asking the suspect about his movements before being assaulted by the deputy. The suspect replied saying he was just pulling up his pants and was not reaching for a gun at the time.

Video released on Monday shows Duncan with his pants slightly down at points during the assault and arrest.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said she believes it is important for the public to see the events that led to the encounter between Deputy Carter and Duncan after releasing the second video.

“Our deputies face uncertain circumstances daily in their efforts to keep the community safe. I am thankful for their commitment, and we are fortunate no one was injured during the course of this incident,” she said.

Attorneys representing Deputy James Carter said the suspect reached speeds of over 100 mph during the chase and discarded items from the window while traveling on Highway 17.

Duncan was charged at the time with resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, and various drug charges.

The sheriff’s office said it found no policy violation against Deputy Hodge during an internal review of the pursuit.

Carter was terminated from the sheriff’s office and later charged by the State Law Enforcement Divison with misconduct in office and third-degree assault and battery. He was released the same day.