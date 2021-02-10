Suspect arrested for shooting at King Street Public House

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday announced the arrest of Brandon Jarell Bailey (29) of Charleston for the February 5 shooting at King Street Public House.

Bailey is facing two charges of attempted murder, four charges of first degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

He was arrested by officers from CPD, the North Charleston Police Department, and the US Marshals Service.

A bond hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to CPD, the shooting stemmed from an argument about closing time. Four individuals were upset about having to leave and not being allowed back inside. A verbal argument with bouncers led to Bailey shooting another employee that had come to help.

Officers patrolling nearby heard the shots and arrived to find “the victim on the ground next to the pinball machines near the bar with a gunshot to his left leg.”

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.