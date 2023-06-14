CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a suspect who fled from deputies following a car chase Wednesday night.

According to CCSO, deputies attempted to stop a car in West Ashley shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The suspect fled, leading deputies on a pursuit nearly to Downtown Charleston.

The suspect crashed into a guardrail on I-26 near the Hagood Street overpass.

The driver then fled on foot.

Deputies remained in the area searching for the man as of 10:00 p.m.

