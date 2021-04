NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday announced that Tremell Jerome Bowens (21) turned himself in to law enforcement.

Bowens — the second suspect in the case — surrendered to NCPD officers and the US Marshals Monday evening at North Charleston City Hall.

He was wanted for an April 10 murder at a home on Parana Street that took the life of Sandra Molen-Coakley. He is being charged with murder.

A bond hearing is set to take place Tuesday.