Suspect leads police in chase through North Charleston, Hanahan late Sunday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are looking for an individual who led them in a vehicle and foot chase late Sunday night.

According to an incident report, officers were patrolling the Charleston Farms neighborhood around midnight amid an investigation into armed robberies and home invasions.

An officer located a suspicious vehicle at the dead-end of Rio Street, but the vehicle fled towards Sumner Avenue. The report states a pursuit was initiated on Attaway Street and traveled down Remount Road into Hanahan.

Police said a scan of the license plate came back as stolen out of Hanahan.

The pursuit traveled through several residential streets in Hanahan and then back and forth between Hanahan and North Charleston.

According to the report, the vehicle portion of the chase ended after an officer deployed stop sticks on Williard Avenue, but the suspect ran away on foot.

A K9 was used to track the suspect but they were unable to locate the individual.

Police said the vehicle, which was abandoned in a parking lot on Williard Avenue, continues rolling and struck a Dominion Energy meter, causing damage to lighting.

Several videos shared on social media revealed the chase through Hanahan and several agencies involved in the chase, like Charleston County sheriff, NCPD, and Hanahan PD.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.