CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has identified two suspects accused of damaging the grounds of Wilson Cemetery in Awendaw by doing donuts in their cars.

The 19 and 23-year-old men were identified by their cars.

They are not facing criminal charges, and have agreed to work off the debt by helping out around the cemetery and laying down sod to replace the damaged grass.

The case will remain open until the restitution is completed.