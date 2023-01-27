CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two North Charleston schools were sent to e-learning Friday following an investigation of a suspicious package.

Charleston County School District spokesperson Andrew Pruitt said just before 7 a.m. Friday that North Charleston High School and the Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies will move to an “emergency e-learning day”.

The school sent a message to parents and staff it was not clear how long it will be before the threat is resolved, prompting both schools to move to emergency e-learning days.

“Staff members, school administrators will be in touch as soon as possible to confirm work plans for this day. Families, once staff members have coordinated their work plans, they will be in touch with your students electronically to explain how students are learning today.”

“We realize this is a significant inconvenience,” the message continued. “Our most important priority is the safety of the school community.”

North Charleston police later reopened all of the roads surrounding the schools. They are still investigating.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as we learn more.