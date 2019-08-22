Man arrested for‘disturbing schools’ in Mount Pleasant; made threatening comment

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Gorlitsky

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant were dispatched to Carolina Park Academy on Wednesday after receiving reports of a suspicious person.

Inspector Chip Googe said officers responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m.

The suspect was told by the complainant that the academy was private property and the suspect, later identified as Michael Gorlitzsky, responded by saying, “It’s not like I’m gonna shoot a bunch of kids. I just might.”

Gorlitsky was arrested for disturbing schools and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES