Man arrested for‘disturbing schools’ in Mount Pleasant; made threatening comment

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant were dispatched to Carolina Park Academy on Wednesday after receiving reports of a suspicious person.

Inspector Chip Googe said officers responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m.

The suspect was told by the complainant that the academy was private property and the suspect, later identified as Michael Gorlitzsky, responded by saying, “It’s not like I’m gonna shoot a bunch of kids. I just might.”

Gorlitsky was arrested for disturbing schools and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.