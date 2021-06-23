Sutherland settlement with Charleston County releases liability of deputies, government entities

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – New documents shed light on a settlement reached in the in-custody death of Jamal Sutherland.

Sutherland was seeking treatment at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health in North Charleston when he was arrested in early January and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center. He died after deputies tried to take him to a bond court hearing while he appeared to be having a mental health crisis.

After long mediation, Charleston County Council voted unanimously in late May to settle the death case for $10 million, awarding the funds to Sutherland’s estate.

But by agreeing to the settlement, documents that were obtained by News 2 show the Sutherland family – and his estate – release liability against the two deputies directly involved in his death at the detention center.

Those deputies, Detention Deputy Brian Houle and Detention Sergeant Lindsay Fickett, were fired in mid-May for their role in Sutherland’s death.

The agreement also states the family (or estate) release liability against the county, connected government agencies, and employees.

It excludes Wellpath, LLC and Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health.