CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday arrested a Johns Island man on sexual assault charges.

According to the victim, Tyrone William Robinson III (38) held her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 4900 block of River Road around 3:00 p.m. and attempted to serve warrants to Robinson.

Deputies were unable to make contact with Robinson, so a SWAT team and K-9 entered the home around 3:45 p.m. and took Robinson into custody. A gun was found in the home.

During the arrest, Robinson sustained a dog bite to his leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment before being taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Robinson is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. He is expected to have a bond hearing on Tuesday.