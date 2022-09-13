UPDATE: Deputies said the suspect has been detained after the SWAT team made entry into the apartment and deployed a dog.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies and SWAT team members are responding to a potential stand-off at an apartment complex off Greenridge Road in North Charleston.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tuesday afternoon they were responding to the Jamison Park community where they are attempting to serve multiple warrants on a man believed to be inside one of the apartments.

“Deputies continue attempts to make contact with the man,” the sheriff’s office.

People should avoid the area. This is a developing story.