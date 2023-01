CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody following a standoff situation in Lincolnville Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they received a call from a man making threats in the area of Pickens and Jackson Streets.

“No known danger to the community at this time,” CCSO said in a tweet.

Limited information is available at this time. News 2 is working to learn more.