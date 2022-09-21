CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local and family-owned distilling company is opening a second South Carolina location in Charleston.

Sweet Grass Vodka is known for its spirits made from South Carolina potatoes. On Wednesday, the company announced that a bottling plant will be opened at 1640 Meeting Street. It will also have a tasting room for spirits and small bites.

The facility is expecting to bring a $1.7 million investment and 47 new jobs to the area.

CEO Jarrod Swanger said that the company is excited for the new location, which “will showcase Sweet Grass Vodka on a larger scale.”

The location is set to be operational sometime in October. Click here to inquire about employment.