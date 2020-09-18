Swimming mostly clear in local waterways, high bacteria level reported in Shem Creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While temperatures will be noticeably cooler this weekend, you may be hitting the water to enjoy a little end of summer swimming or fishing.

Charleston Waterkeeper is reporting high levels of bacteria in a few spots across the area due to recent heavy rainfall, which they say creates polluted stormwater.

For this reason, swimming and other water-based recreation are still not recommended in upper James Island Creek or in Shem Creek.

However, things are looking fine in Hobcaw Creek and the Cove in Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island.

You’re also clear for swimming and water activity in Charleston Harbor, along Folly Beach and the Folly River.